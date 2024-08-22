Inside pics from Deepika Padukone and her in-laws' dinner for Lakshya Sen

Deepika Padukone recently hosted a dinner for badminton player Lashya Sen. Lakshya dined with Deepika and her in-laws Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani at a Mumbai restaurant. In the viral pictures, the mom-to-be can be seen wearing the outfit she opted for during her outing with Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit, on August 20.(Also read: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner outing in Mumbai ahead of due date. Watch) Lakshya Sen joined Deepika Padukone and her in-laws for a dinner outing in Mumbai.

Lakshya Sen joins Deepika Padukone for family dinner

In the recent photos, Deepika posed with Lakshya, her in-laws, sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani, Apoorva, and Aditya Agarwal at a Mumbai restaurant. The actor from Kalki 2898 AD wore a long black dress with white shoes, and layered it up with a black blazer for her casual dinner outing. She hugged the badminton player after exiting the restaurant. Deepika's baby is due in September. She and Ranveer announced the pregnancy in February.

Ranveer Singh backs Lakshya Sen post Olympic loss

Lakshya is a former world junior No. 1. He won gold medals at the 2018 Asian Junior Championships in the boys' singles and at the Summer Youth Olympics in the mixed team event. Recently, Ranveer Singh backed Lakshya after his loss in the men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Apparently, Lakshya's mentor and former badminton player Prakash Padukone emphasised the need for introspection among Indian badminton players. Ranveer, while defending Lakshya, took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a player! What endurance, what agility, what a range of shots, what focus, what grit, what smarts. Scintillating badminton on display! Its difficult to encapsulate just how brilliant he's been at the Olympics. Missed out narrowly in a game of extremely small margins. But he's only 22 and he is just getting started.”

Ranveer-Deepika to reunite in Singham Again

Ranveer and Deepika will soon share screen space again in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and others in pivotal roles. Singham Again is expected to release on Diwali.