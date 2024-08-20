Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone enjoys dinner outing in Mumbai ahead of due date. Watch

Casual outing

The expectant mom, who's nearing her due date, chose a cosy black ensemble for a relaxed dinner outing with her loved ones. She wore a long black dress with white shoes, layering it up with a black blazer to hide her baby bump.

She was seen entering a restaurant in Mumbai with her mother in law with heavy security. Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in September.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika, Ranveer on work front

On the film front, the couple will be reuniting on the silver screen. They will be seen sharing the screen space this Diwali in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again. In the film, Ranveer is reprising his role of Simmba and it is believed that Deepika will be introduced as Lady Singham. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Ranveer will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's next, another action film ensemble co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. He'll also headline Farhan Akhtar's crime drama Don 3 next year and will be seen opposite Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Telugu dystopian sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The blockbuster earned over ₹1000 crore and will now premiere on Netflix India on August 22. Since the release, fans have been lauding Deepika’s portrayal as a mother. She was seen in the role of a mother in Kalki 2898 AD, and also had an extended guest appearance in Atlee's crime drama Jawan last year. She was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in that blockbuster, who was her first-ever co-star in her 2007 debut film, Farah Khan's hit reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om.