Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she steps out for dinner in Mumbai, poses with fans. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai for dinner on Thursday evening. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged on social media platforms. The actor was seen exiting a restaurant alone. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone is proud as Ranveer Singh announces next project, a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan) Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child, was seen in Mumbai.

What Deepika wore for her outing

For the outing, Deepika was seen in a green floral suit, white trousers and tan-coloured heels. She also carried a bag with her. As she exited the restaurant, several fans approached Deepika for selfies, and she obliged.

The actor was seen smiling and interacting with a fa as she headed towards her car. Deepika was accompanied by her security guard. Before stepping inside her car, Deepika said "thank you" to the paparazzi.

Fans react to Deepika's look

A paparazzo posted a clip of the actor on Instagram. Reacting to it, a fan said, "How could someone handle this grace and beauty and walk....like a pro." A comment read, "She looks more more pretty during pregnancy, cute Deepika Padukone."

"Classiest mom to be in Bollywood," a person wrote. An Instagram user said, "Deepika, your beauty is killing some people. Keep shining, my love." Another fan said, "So much love and blessings to this most beautiful mommy-to-be. How graceful."

About Deepika's pregnancy

Deepika and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh announced her pregnancy in March this year. They had shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September. The duo tied the knot in 2018.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika was recently seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani, among others. It released in theatres last month. Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

She will star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project, Singham Again. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.