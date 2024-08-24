Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'warm and intimate' wedding party for her brother. See pics

Inside pics from the bash

It is not confirmed if Siddharth is married to Neelam already, or when they plan to tie the knot, but on Saturday, a fan page shared a video with the caption, “All the best wishes! Vía @reenachopra.art… Yes ,Gucci Neelam did it @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya. It’s so lovely to see you in this new role as husband and wife and we wish you both all the happiness in the world! God bless you always!”

The fan page also reshared inside photos from Friday night's bash in Mumbai, which were taken by one of the guests – celebrity gynaecologist Dr Kiran Coelho – and were shared with the caption, “A warm and intimate affair! Only family and close friends! Madhu Chopra and Priyanka’s dinner reception for Neelam and Siddharth!”

Priyanka's desi look

Priyanka turned heads in a magenta-pink saree and was also spotted arriving at and leaving alone from the venue of her brother's wedding bash on Friday. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and pearl jewellery. Priyanka tied her hair into a neat bun and opted for glam makeup to complete her look for the festivities. Mother Madhu was in a lilac saree, while Neelam and Siddharth twinned in Western blue looks.

More about Priyanka's India visit

The actor landed at Mumbai airport early Friday morning, and her arrival was met with enthusiastic waves and flashing cameras. Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her upcoming Hollywood movie The Bluff, was spotted at the airport in a stylish yet casual outfit: a white cropped top paired with matching track pants and a long shrug.

Around the same time, taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a video from her airplane window showcasing the glittering lights of Mumbai, and wrote alongside it, "Mumbai meri jaan (My darling)..."

In July 2024, Priyanka was in Mumbai as she attended the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant; she was accompanied by her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas.