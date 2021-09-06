Inside Renee Sen's birthday: Nighttime drive with Sushmita Sen, Coronas and red velvet cake. Watch

Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee Sen, turned 22 over the weekend. Her uncle, Rajeev Sen, dedicated a vlog to her party, which also featured Sushmita, Renee's sister Alisah, and her grandmother.

Rajeev has a YouTube channel, on which he posts video updates about his life. The vlogs regularly feature Sushmita, his wife Charu Asopa, and other members of his family.

In her birthday vlog, Renee spoke about her dreams of becoming an actor, and how she hopes to be one step closer to achieving that dream this year. Renee made her acting debut in a short film titled Suttabaazi, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year.

She thanked her fans for their support and conveyed her best wishes to Charu, who couldn't attend the bash because she's pregnant. The video also showed Renee's cake cutting ceremony, in which she fed her family pieces of a red velvet cake. The table in front of her was laden with Corona beers, martinis, and other drinks. Also present was Sushmita's boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

Later, Renee, Sushmita Sen and Alisah went on a nighttime drive around Mumbai, poking their heads out of the sunroof of their SUV. Rajeev, who was tailing them in his own car, caught the moment on camera.

Sushmita wished Renee a happy birthday with a special post recently. She wrote, "#faceoflove Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47 We are 22…how time flies!!! Two decades of being your Maa…what an avalanche of blessings indeed!!! May God always bless you with his best…May you manifest all that your beautiful heart desires!!! We love you Shona….party time #birthdaygirl #duggadugga #mybeautifuldaughter Kisses & a tight collective hug, Alisah & Maa."