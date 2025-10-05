Inside Soha Ali Khan's birthday bash: Muffin date with Inaaya, pyjama party with girl gang and sweet moments with family

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4 in the most heartwarming way. The actor not only marked her special day with her family but also hosted a cosy pyjama party with her girl gang later in the evening. She gave fans a glimpse of her dreamy and calm birthday celebrations on social media, and it’s all things cute. Soha Ali Khan shares pics from her birthday bash.

Soha Ali Khan's birthday bash

On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram to share a series of photos offering a sneak peek into her birthday festivities. She appeared to have started her day with a sweet muffin date with her daughter, Inaaya.

In the first picture, Soha is seen planting a kiss on her little one, with muffins placed adorably on the table. The next photo shows her posing with her girl gang, a cake set before her, radiating joy. Her husband, Kunal Kemmu, also made an appearance in the photo dump, a goofy shot showing him feeding Soha a piece of cake while looking away from the camera.

Soha also made sure to spend quality time with her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, and enjoyed a lunch outing with her sister, Saba Pataudi. For her pyjama party, she organised a delicious spread at home featuring gluten-free bread, desserts, and fruit chaat. To make the evening even more special, Soha curated thoughtful return gifts for her friends, each accompanied by a personalised card.

Neha Dhupia, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, and several others joined the celebration. Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned her post, “Cake, calm and a lot of love -couldn’t ask for more.”

Soha Ali Khan’s recent work

Soha was most recently seen in Vishal Furia’s horror film Chhorii 2. The film also featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, and received mixed reviews online. However, Soha’s performance as the villain was appreciated by critics. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Soha recently launched her own YouTube show, All About Her, where she invites celebrities from different fields of work to chat about the myths and realities surrounding women. So far, she has hosted Sunny Leone, Patralekhaa, Smriti Irani, Malaika Arora, and Kusha Kapila, among others.