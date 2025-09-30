Inside Inaaya Kemmu's 8th birthday bash: Maami Kareena Kapoor's goofy photobomb; making cupcakes with Jeh and more

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated her daughter Inaaya’s 8th birthday with an intimate yet grand bash at her home. The all-girls party was attended by family members Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore, and Innaya’s friends. Inside Inaaya's 8th birthday bash with Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Saba Pataudi in attendance.

Inside Innaya's all-girls birthday bash

On Monday, Soha took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations. The clip began with Inaaya waking up to a fully decorated house in shades of pink and purple. She was later seen making cupcakes with her friends and her brother, Jeh Ali Khan. The party featured a dedicated station for dairy decoration, which even Sharmila Tagore explored, as well as a candyfloss corner for the kids.

While the children enjoyed themselves, the parents weren’t left behind. Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, dressed in casuals, were seen catching up and sharing laughs. The video ended on a playful note with Kareena being her goofy self, photobombing BFFs Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia as they posed for the camera. Sharing the video, Soha wrote:

“Happy 8th!! Many were missed today but we did our best. Thank you for all your wishes, your presents, your love … @fairylights.events @panchhi_bykanupriya @cottoncandycasa @rakhiwaleindia @neeruscakes thank you for making our day so special.”

Saba Pataudi also marked the occasion by posting stunning family photos from the celebration, captioning them, “Family moments. Innijaan turns 8! Missing the boys…while we girls celebrate. Happy memories…we create. Blessed Grateful and thankful to have beautiful souls in my life.”

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had wished Inaaya with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a couple of unseen photos of Inaaya with her mamu Saif Ali Khan and brother Jeh. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Inaaya …❤️ love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world 🌈❤️😇 @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2015 after dating for a brief period of time. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya. Since then, Soha has often shared glimpses of her family life on social media, posting photos and videos of precious moments spent with her daughter