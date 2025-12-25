Internet cringes as Kartik Aaryan recreates Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye in Tu Meri Main Tera: ‘Stop ruining…'

It’s not just the beats and nostalgia of Saat Samundar Paar that appears to have knocked Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri off balance. Now, a video of Kartik grooving to Salman Khan’s iconic Saajanji Ghar Aaye in the film has surfaced on social media, and the internet is not impressed. In his recent film, Kartik Aryan has danced to a song made famous by Salman Khan: Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kartik dances on Salman Khan’s Saajanji Ghar Aaye

Kartik and Ananya’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit theatres on Thursday, on Christmas. Soon after audiences caught the initial shows, several clips from the film began surfacing across social media platforms.

One video showed Kartik dancing on to a song made famous by Salman Khan: Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The original song was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol. In the film, Kartik is first seen making an entry at a function to the song, before being joined by Ananya. The duo dance together on the track.

Internet cringes

Soon, several comparison videos began doing the rounds online, stitching together Kartik’s rendition with Salman Khan’s original number. Social media users were quick to weigh in, with many unimpressed and others feeling that Kartik fell short of recreating Salman’s charm.

“#KartikAaryan please stop ruining our iconic songs and dance steps. You can't even matched 1 Percent of #SalmanKhan's Swag and Persona,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Wtf they remade Sajan ji ghar aaye in that tu meri s**t????”

“Bhai har movie me remake and remix? Its annoying now,” one wrote. Another shared, “salman always best.”

One shared, “Beta tum se na ho payega… bhai.ki baat alag hai (You won’t be able to do it. There’s something special about bhai).”

“Only salman khan,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Always Salman khan.”

“Worst version,” one mentioned, with one sharing, “Unmatched and Irreplaceable.” “Bhai is far better than kartik. No one can match that level,” one wrote. One social media user mentioned, “Salman & Shahrukh should get copyrights for their hit song.”

About the film

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. A few days back, the film makers received backlash for recreating iconic song Saat Samundar Paar. According to a review by Hindustan Times, “TMMTMTTM is a scenic postcard with no message written on the back. You might stay for the warmth of the veterans, but you will leave still searching for the love the title promised”. It is backed by Dharma Productions.