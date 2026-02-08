Internet defends Natasa Stankovic after she gets trolled for dancing at a college event: ‘Do better in your life’
Social media users objected to people trolling Natasa Stankovic for dancing at a college event, and came out to support her.
Actor-model Natasa Stankovic, who was earlier married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has found herself at the centre of social media chatter after a video of her dancing at a college event surfaced online. While a section of users mocked and trolled her for performing at the event, a large number of social media users came out in her support, urging people to stop targeting her by pointing out that she is simply busy living her life.
Internet defends Natasa Stankovic
The buzz began after a social media user shared a video of Natasa performing at an event held at Pillai University in Navi Mumbai. The social media user posted the video on X with a caption that read, “After divorcing Hardik, she became so unemployed that she had to dance at colleges just to live”. Natasa was a judge of a duet dance competition, which was held at the university on February 6.
Social media users objected to the remarks, coming out in Natasa’s support by pointing out that she is busy with her work and condemning the “bullying” comment directed at her.
“No alimony. No sympathy drama on any reality shows. No slys on man who cheated on her. Minds her own business and works. She's still getting targeted because she's a woman. Kudos to Natasha for how she has been after divorce with Hardik,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Believe me her annual earning is something you will never gonna earn in your lifetime. Instead of passing personal comments on others here, do better things with your life.”
“At least she didn’t go on Bigg Boss or TV show like Dhanashree, didn’t create any drama, and didn’t give any interviews against Hardik. She’s just living her life, and people still have a problem with that,” one noted. One mentioned, “Women living her life peacefully, raising her kid alone, making money on her own , not doing drama.”
One wrote, “She must be invited as a guest to a college fest. Even Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood actresses go to such fests. What is your point?”, with another sharing, “She is an Artist and earning the money by performing on stage and you are who is trying to earn by posting her video.”
“No alimony taken from Haridk Pandya. She didn't even cheat. There is no boyfriend after divorce. She is working hard to raise her child. No sympathy drama on any reality shows. No slys on man who cheated on her. Minds her own business and works. She's still getting targeted because she's a woman. Stay Strong Natasha,” one post read.
One social media user shared, “She is an artist, earning real money by performing on stage with talent and hard work. And you? Dependent on Elon Musk’s bucks, begging for reach by posting her videos for clout, views, and cheap engagement because you clearly have nothing of your own.”
“Biggest unemployed person is you bro. She just showing her talent. You just bullying,” shared one, with another writing, “Getting paid to dance isn’t unemployment. Mocking someone else’s work usually is.”
“It is genuinely baffling that we live in a country with the richest history of dance, yet people still view it as 'lowly' work,” one noted.
More about Natasa
Natasa Stankovic’s personal life has been in the spotlight ever since her relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple got married in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, in the same year. The pair renewed their vows in 2023, when they performed the wedding rituals in both Hindu and Christian traditions. However, things did not work out for the two, and they parted ways a year later in July. Since the divorce, Natasa has been focusing on travelling and spending time with her son, while the cricketer is dating model Mahieka Sharma.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.