Internet defends Natasa Stankovic after she gets trolled for dancing at a college event: ‘Do better in your life’

Natasa was a judge of a duet dance competition, which was held at the university on February 6.

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic , who was earlier married to cricketer Hardik Pandya , has found herself at the centre of social media chatter after a video of her dancing at a college event surfaced online. While a section of users mocked and trolled her for performing at the event, a large number of social media users came out in her support, urging people to stop targeting her by pointing out that she is simply busy living her life.

Social media users objected to the remarks, coming out in Natasa’s support by pointing out that she is busy with her work and condemning the “bullying” comment directed at her.

“No alimony. No sympathy drama on any reality shows. No slys on man who cheated on her. Minds her own business and works. She's still getting targeted because she's a woman. Kudos to Natasha for how she has been after divorce with Hardik,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Believe me her annual earning is something you will never gonna earn in your lifetime. Instead of passing personal comments on others here, do better things with your life.”

“At least she didn’t go on Bigg Boss or TV show like Dhanashree, didn’t create any drama, and didn’t give any interviews against Hardik. She’s just living her life, and people still have a problem with that,” one noted. One mentioned, “Women living her life peacefully, raising her kid alone, making money on her own , not doing drama.”

One wrote, “She must be invited as a guest to a college fest. Even Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood actresses go to such fests. What is your point?”, with another sharing, “She is an Artist and earning the money by performing on stage and you are who is trying to earn by posting her video.”