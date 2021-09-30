Internet rediscovers Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai, but she can't see the resemblance. Check out pics

The internet appears to have rediscovered internet famous Alina Rai, who many consider to be actor Katrina Kaif's doppelganger. Alina, who has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, describes herself as an ‘actor’ in her bio.

Hindustan Times caught up with her when she had just a little over 30,000 followers back in 2019, and she said that neither she nor her friends can see the resemblance between her and Katrina Kaif.

“I personally don’t see this. I believe that sometimes when it’s someone from the film industry, people when they see actors or models they aren’t familiar with, they see exactness or association with someone familiar and so they rid them of their originality or the independence of who they are... but with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as myself and as Alina Rai and not a copy or anything like that because I actually don’t really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it not my close friends see it. Maybe it’s something people see from a distance,” she said. +

But several of her followers comment about her physical resemblance to Katrina in reaction to her posts. “I literally thought this is @katrinakaif for a second, damn!!” one person wrote in reaction to a May 25 post shared by Alina on Instagram. In the comments section of a July 30 post, one person wrote, “Ditto Kat.”

Alina was nothing but complimentary of Katrina in the HT interview. She said, “I mean I think she is amazing...she has established herself as a star in Bollywood. However, to be compared to someone is... I don’t really see it as a compliment or as an insult. I feel you should really make your own mark and your own shine.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal reveals parents said ‘mithai toh khila de’ after Katrina Kaif engagement rumours

Katrina was last seen in 2019's Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. She will reunite with him in Tiger 3, which she recently shot for across several locations in Europe. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Sooryavanshi and Jee Le Zaraa.