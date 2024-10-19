Internet thinks Madhuri Dixit gives off ‘ekdam mummy wali vibe’ in sweet video with husband Shriram Nene

It has been 25 years since actor Madhuri Dixit married her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. To celebrate their bond, Shriram collated a video of sweet moments they shared through the years, wishing Madhuri on her anniversary. But there’s one relatable moment that caught everyone’s eye. (Also Read: Javed Akhtar asks if Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi 'got a good role in their whole career?') Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit celebrated 25 years of marriage on October 17.

Madhuri’s relatable moment

Shriram's video on Instagram begins with him asking Madhuri to marry him again, and she says yes. He then posts pictures from their wedding day from 1999, along with pictures and videos they’ve taken through the years. The video ends with a relatable moment where Shriram, taking a selfie, keeps calling Madhuri, and she responds, “Haan,” before realising he’s taking a video and smiling.

Sharing the video, Shriram wrote, “As a man said, “two hearts that beat as one.” To my soulmate and eternal sweetheart, happiest 25th anniversary. You are the most gorgeous woman on the planet to me in all ways, with the kindest soul and most beautiful smile. Almost half of our lives we have spent together which have been the best years of our lives, creating memories, raising kids, having fun and creating impact. Look forward to infinite and beyond with you.”

Internet reacts

While the video was filled with heartwarming moments, it’s the end that most people seem to have found memorable. “That haan,” commented one fan with laughter emojis. “Ekdam mummy wali vibe,” wrote another. One thought that Madhuri’s desi-ness came out in the moment, “When my father calls my mother more than once she use to reply the same "haaan". ma'am to bilkul desi nikli.” Another joked, “mast. English Babu desi mem.”

A fan pointed out, “Mummy ko bhi 2 dafa aise awaz do 3rd time unka bhi aise haan ata hai. (My mom also responds the same way when called trice).” One commented, “That haan, to cute.” Another added, “Last clip is proof of 25 yrs of marriage.” Numerous people also commented with laughter emojis, pointing out the video's ending.

Upcoming work

Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma and the web series The Fame Game. She will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.