Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer reactions: Fans rave about Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's dance-off; meta Welcome reference

The trailer of the highly-awaited Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is here and fans are already going gaga over it. From the return of Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba to a glimpse of how Vidya Balan's Monjulika has a face-off with Madhuri Dixit's character, the trailer was met with enthusiastic response by fans. Check out why fans are saying Kartik Aaryan will surely deliver a blockbuster entertainer this Diwali. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer: Kartik Aaryan befuddled about who is Manjulika, Madhuri Dixit teams up with Vidya Balan) Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Fan reactions

The trailer began with Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, who claims how people should take advantage of ghosts instead of getting scared. He flirts with Triptii Dimri's character as he is pointed towards solving a new mystery. There on, the legend of the devil begins with Vidya Balan introducing herself as Monjulika. What's more? Madhuri Dixit's character also seems to be hiding a dark secret, as both of these women have a face-off.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented on X: “Kartik Aaryan is here for a blockbuster and horrific Diwali (fire emoticons). Excited for the once in a lifetime pair of Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as the double dose of Monjulika and Triptii Dimri Looks Beautiful.”

A second fan also gave a positive reaction and said, “Funtastic. Kartik Aaryan as Rooh baba is always a treat for the audience. And this time biggerx2... Vidya Balan & Madhuri Dixit come together as Monjulika.” “1st day 1st show! This looks like a sure-shot blockbuster,” read another comment.

A few fans also noted how director Anees Bazmee gave a meta thumbs up to his 2007 cult classic Welcome with Rooh Baba standing in front of Majnu bhai's ‘iconic’ painting in one frame from the trailer.

Vidya and Madhuri's face-off

Another fan reacted to the casting of Vidya and Madhuri and said, “I never imagined will live to see Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan sharing screen. If ‘dream come true’ had a literal meaning! Thank you Universe !!” "Vidya and Madhuri’s duet classical dance (red heart emoticon) I am so ready for this!" said an eagle-eyed fan, reacting to the glimpse of the dance scene in the trailer. “Streefication of bhool bhulaiyaa,” quipped another fan.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya is making a comeback to the horror-comedy franchise. The actor essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster. It also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. The second instalment, which released in 2022, featured Tabu and Kiara Advani along with Kartik.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, and directed by Anees Bazmee. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office.