Actor Iqbal Khan will be seen in the film Jalsa.
bollywood

Iqbal Khan on hierarchy between TV and film actors: Things have changed, but not completely

Mohammed Iqbal Khan might have been missing from the small screen for some time now, but the actor is set to be back with a film instead
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST

Mohammed Iqbal Khan might have been missing from the small screen for some time now, but the actor is set to be back with a film instead. All geared up Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa, he is excited about sharing screen space with actor Vidya Balan.

“This film happened naturally for me. I genuinely wanted to work with her. In a male-dominated industry, she is among the few actors who can actually get women-centric films done and actually make money. She has always had a good choice of scripts, and at the end of the day, there’s also a certain kind of return you get with her,” he says.

The 40-year-old, who has done TV shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai and Kkavyanjali, agrees that the hierarchy between actors of different mediums did exist -- for instance, the notion that being a film actor is bigger than being one on television. “Initially, yes it did. But now things are changing, slightly. I am not saying completely, but things have changed a lot,” says Khan.

Addressing his absence from television, he explains that he was busy with web content instead. He tells us, “It’s not that I do not want to do TV but genuinely got busy with web shows. TV is a lot of commitment, but I had already committed to web. The along came a couple of films.”

Citing the enormous time TV requires from one, he continues, “When working on a TV show, 25 days of your month are gone. Yes, you can take out time and do other things, but that kind of troubles the continuity because then there are a lot of compromises that have to be done in production. Kaam aadmi karta hai, usme se 5 din bachte hain, voh bhi agar kahin aur bitaayega toh kahaan jaayega?”

