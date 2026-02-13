‘Irrfan is sending best wishes from heaven’: Sutapa Sikdar cheers for O Romeo that was once planned with late actor

She wrote, “Aapko bahut bahut Mubarak! Bahut Pehle aapne yeh sapna dekha tha tab iss ka naam sapna didi tha . Aapka Sapna Pura hua Aar aap sapne dekhte dekhte Romeo ban gaye !! Aap ko salaam aur Duniya mein Zulm Khatam hone ka Sapna dekhte rehna chahiye ! All the best 👏👏👏@vishalrbhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj ❤️❤️@irrfan is sending you best wishes from heaven (Congratulations to you! A long time ago you had dreamt of this film when it was called Sapna Didi. Today that dream came true and turns out, it was because of you Romeo! Hats off to you and the relentless pursuit of dreams to end the violence in the world)!”

It was Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan , who commented on the post and wished the team all the best.

O Romeo is ready for release today (February 13) after several delays. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. Ahead of the film's release, Vishal Bhardwaj penned a heartfelt note to add that he is ‘deeply proud’ of the film regardless of the reviews and the box office verdict.

In his post, Vishal had penned a note which began: "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them — their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision."

He added, "There is so much hatred, violence, and injustice in society - and I often feel powerless against it. It wounds me deeply. This pent-up anguish needed release. In O Romeo, through my protagonist, I slash throats, split skulls, and blow the brains of the monsters I cannot confront in real life."

He concluded, "It is as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as I can be. It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be. This journey has ended on such a beautiful note that these feelings must be shared — regardless of the outcome."

For the unversed, O Romeo was initially planned with Irrfan in the lead, along with Deepika Padukone. However, that project did not materialise because of dates and other concerns. Irrfan and Vishal have worked previously in Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf and Haider.

Irrfan Khan was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. He died in 2020 due to complications after getting colon infection, leaving behind his wife and sons Babil and Ayaan, to carry on his legacy.