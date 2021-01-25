Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child, says he doesn't want to do ₹100 cr film
- Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make ₹100 crore but have no artistic value.
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, confessed that when he was younger, he had no idea what people saw in his dad's performances. Babil said that he used to think that his father's acting was 'nothing special', but over the years grew to admire his skills.
In an interview, Babil also spoke about the kind of movies that he wants to be a part of, when he enters the film industry as an actor.
"Honestly, when I was young, I used to watch him and say 'What is this? Nothing special, he's just going in front of the camera and acting normal'," Babil told Bollywood Hungama at the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
Babil said that Irrfan's particular method of acting requires 'hours and hours' of practice. He said, "When you go in front of the camera, and you have to truly forget that everything around you exists, it can only come after hours and hours of endless practice. He really was the most hardworking person I've ever seen. Ever."
Asked about his own taste in cinema, Babil said that he would like to make his acting debut 'the right way', and not with a 'big movie, where I'm dancing, and it makes ₹100 crore but has no artistic value'. He said, "My intention is to take his legacy forward, not to become a star."
IFFI 2021 conducted a special screening of Paan Singh Tomar in Irrfan's honour. The screening was attended by Babil and his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. Irrfan died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Also read: Late Irrfan Khan's wife delivers stirring speech at IFFI: 'This is the first time I've come out of home'
In the comments section of a recent Instagram post, Babil was asked about his acting debut. He wrote, "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers."
