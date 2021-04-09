'Is Brad Pitt showing you he's on an exotic island?': Amit Sadh on celebs 'rubbing privilege in faces'

Actor Amit Sadh, who recently announced that he would be taking a social media sabbatical amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, said that his decision was his alone, and not meant as a dig at anyone else. Several celebrities in India have been sharing vacation and workout posts on social media, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Amit said in his post that he couldn't in good conscience continue using social media as he has been, while people die around him. "My posts of gym sessions won’t heal anyone," he wrote.

In a new interview, he elaborated on his decision, and said that he came to Mumbai to become an actor, and not an influencer. He was particularly 'triggered' when someone told him that he must stay relevant online. "If I don’t post for two days and the world forgets me, it means I never mattered to begin with," the actor told a leading daily.

Amit said that 'some celeb profiles are startlingly disconnected from reality,' and that he will continue to connect with people on social media, via direct messages. He wrote that 'the privileged lot should be more sensitive' at this time, and not rub their privilege in people's faces.

"Is Brad Pitt showing you that he is on an exotic island while the rest are battling corona? No, right?" he continued. "There’s so much suffering around and how can you pretend that it’s all okay because it hasn’t affected you? This has been on my mind for weeks. Everything is fake, where’s the place for simplicity?”

Also read: Amit Sadh goes off social media amid partial lockdown in Maharashtra: ‘Silly things I do will not heal or entertain’

Amit recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which starred Abhishek Bachchan, and Avrodh: The Siege Within on SonyLIV. He also appeared in the film Shakuntala Devi, and Jeeti Ki Zid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON