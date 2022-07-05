Neetu Kapoor reveals if she's going to meet Alia Bhatt as she jets off to London, promises to bring sweets for paparazzi

Neetu Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport as she was headed to London. On being spotted by the paparazzi, she said that she is travelling to meet her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Apart from her, Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is also in the UK for her Hollywood debut project. (Also read: Farah Khan tells Neetu Kapoor 'Rishi ji is coming back' as Alia, Ranbir's child)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu is seen talking to the media as she walks toward the airport entrance gate. A paparazzo asked Neetu, “Mam kaha ja rahein ho (Where are you going)? London?” She responded with a yes.

When she was further asked whether she is going to meet her daughter-in-law, aka Alia Bhatt in London, Neetu said, “Nahin meri beti waha hain (No, my daughter Riddhima is there).” “Bahu I think shoot k liye kahi gayi hai (I think Alia has gone somewhere for a shoot),” Neetu added. The interaction ended with a paparazzo saying, “Aatein time sweets le kar aao, muh meetha karwao (Please return with sweets)” as Alia announced her pregnancy' recently. Neetu replied with a smile and nodded.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “So sweet she is the way she interacts with media.” “I appreciate the patience of the celebs facing the paparazzi,” added another fan. “She's a super sweet lady,” commented someone else.

Alia is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. They got married in April this year. Alia made her pregnancy announcement on social media with a picture from an ultrasound session. It featured Ranbir sitting by her side as both looked ts the monitor with a scan playing on it. “Our baby coming soon," Alia said in the post. She also added a photo of a lion and lioness with a cub.

