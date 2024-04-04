Is Prakash Raj joining BJP today? Actor addresses rumours on Twitter

Prakash Raj has broken his silence after speculation that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday, the actor reacted to a tweet that said he 'is all set to join the BJP at 3pm today'. His tweet surfaced at 2.56pm, minutes before he was allegedly set to join the political party. Also read: Ram Gopal Varma announces he is joining politics Prakash Raj works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Prakash Raj's tweet

A critic of the ruling government, the actor tweeted, "I guess they tried (laughing emojis); must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me (squinting face with tongue out emoji)... what do you think friends...just asking."

Reacting to his tweet, a person said, "Lie no. 01: They tried. Lie no. 02: They aren't rich enough. Lie no. 03: They can't buy me." Another tweeted, "Ideology has no price." A third wrote, “And it's 3pm already.”

Prakash Raj clarified he is not joining BJP.

Prakash on joining politics

The award-winning actor is known for his work in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films such as Kanchivaram, Singham and Wanted. He had contested as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central in the 2019 general elections unsuccessfully.

Earlier in January 2024, Prakash said that 'three political parties' were after him to be their candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, not for his ideology, but because he is a critic of the union government. "I don't want to get into the trap," he had said at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

Prakash backs Sonam Wangchuk

Prakash recently visited climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on hunger strike in Ladakh, demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Prakash extended his support to Sonam.

“It’s my birthday today... and I’m celebrating by showing solidarity with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us... our country... our environment and our future…let’s stand by them,” Prakash tweeted on March 26, 2024.

Prakash Raj will be soon seen in Devara and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

