Ishaan Khatter reveals his strategy to win Koffee With Karan rapid fire round: ‘I will just say sex every 10 seconds’

Karan Johar is popular for enquiring about his guests' sex lives on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. In the latest episode, Ishaan Khatter was quick to take a dig at it. He sad thatsay that in order to win the hamper in the rapid fire round, he would say the word ‘sex’ regularly. Also read: Katrina Kaif on what attracted her to Vicky Kaushal: 'This isn't my first relationship, at that point you know...'

As Karan asked Katrina Kaif if she would go first in the rapid fire round, she said a big ‘no’. Ishaan volunteered to go first and Katrina called him ‘brave’. He added, "I will just say sex every 10 seconds." Karan did not mind and responded, "Yeah, just say sex, we like it."

In an earlier episode too, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had roasted Karan for asking guests about their sex lives. Aamir had even said, "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?"

In the latest episode, after Karan had already confirmed Ishaan and Ananya Panday's breakup, he asked Ishaan during the rapid fire round about what he misses about his ex. He said, “Everything. she is a sweetheart. But it is for the better.”

On being asked what is the worst thing he had done as a boyfriend, Ishaan said, “When I was upset, (did) not answer the call for two weeks”. Karan later hinted at his breakup and said, “this is what happens when you don't answer the call for two weeks.”

Ishaan also revealed that he has now saved Janhvi's contact number on his phone as ‘Janhvi Boney Kapoor’. He had said in his earlier Koffee With Karan appearance that he had saved his number as ‘Are those potatoes'. He also named Alia Bhatt as his contemporary due to which he would like to up his game.

