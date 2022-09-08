Katrina Kaif on what attracted her to Vicky Kaushal: 'This isn't my first relationship, at that point you know...'

Katrina Kaif recently spoke about what attracted her to Vicky Kaushal and his Punjabi family. During her appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked her about the coming together of her British and Vicky's Punjabi family as the two actors tied the knot last year. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals how Vicky Kaushal cheered her up when she felt low on her birthday

Talking about how Vicky Kaushal's principles and values attracted her, Katrina said, “The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family, Sunny, his mom and dad, is so incredible. At some point, even if you find certain things about the way he would be in the beginning of our relationship are little bit restrictive, the one thought that always occurred to me was –- if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and the importance he gives to his family, this is the same respect, importance he is going to give to his family when he is married. His principles and values are so strong, that to me was so overwhelming.”

Katrina, who has earlier been in relationships with Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, said, “This is not my first relationship, at that point you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and fun things, those are lovely, but you know its what's going to take you through in the long run.”

Vicky and Katrina got to know each other better at Zoya Akhtar's party a few years ago. They bonded further during lockdown which helped them in evading the attention of the paparazzi. The couple never confirmed rumours of their relationship or wedding date until they eventually tied the knot in a heavily-guarded ceremony at a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

They made it official for the first time by sharing pictures from their wedding day on Instagram. The note read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

