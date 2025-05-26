Ishaan Khatter on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh: 'Wasn't easy to watch, empathise with the character'

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh generated extreme reactions from the audience. While some loved the film, a significant part of the audience called out Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie for its misogyny, too. In a recent interview, Ishaan Khatter gave his two cents about the film, admitting that it was not easy to watch the character given its red flags. (Also read: Ishaan Khatter calls Tabu ‘naughty’, says intimate scenes with her happened seamlessly in A Suitable Boy) Ishaan Khatter has responded to Kabir Singh being called out for it misogyny.

Ishaan talks about Kabir Singh and its red flags

In an interview with Zoom, Ishaan mentioned that all the opinions regarding the film came for a very passionate cinema audience. He added that the discussions it generated were important conversations that should have happened. However, Ishaan also shared his opinion as an actor critiquing the film.

"Not only as a brother, but also as an actor, I saw the layers Shahid brought to that part. It's not easy to watch a character like that, let alone empathise with. While seeing all the red flags laid out in front of you, it's undeniable there was a large audience who loved that work and the film," Ishaan said.

"He deserved the love for the work he put in and what he was able to bring to the character. I'd go as far as to say he brought layers, a certain dignity, a righteousness, and at the same time, a brokenness to a character that only an actor of that calibre can. I'm very proud of him and look up to him. He puts his heart and soul into his work," he added.

Ishaan Khatter's latest projects

Ishaan's Homebound directed by Neeraj Ghaywan premiered in Un Certain Regard at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film which also starred Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor received 9-minute-long standing ovation from the audience. Ishaan was also seen in Netflix The Royals with Bhumi Pednekar which has received mixed response from the audience.