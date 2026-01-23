Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note after Homebound misses out on Oscar nomination: ‘I'll look back at it with love'

Talking about film's director Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan said that he can "always trust your conscience as a yardstick." "Today as we somewhat come to an end of one part of its journey, I know I will always look back at it with love and gratitude.. And as a sort of moral compass. @neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick," he added.

Ishaan said that Homebound has "always ultimately been hopeful" to him in "every way I can relate to it." He wrote, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart. It’s a story that took us through a journey inwards after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in. As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being, as a cinema person.. and a young actor."

Actor Ishaan Khatter penned an emotional note after his film Homebound missed out on a nomination at this year's Academy Awards. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ishaan shared a bunch of stills from the film, some behind-the-scenes photos, as well as videos from the film's sets.

"Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own. Homebound (infinity symbol emoji) no feeling is final," concluded his post. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

Earlier, Vishal Jethwa too shared a post Taking to Instagram, Vishal Jethwa penned a long note. A part of it read, “Yes, we couldn’t make it to the Oscar nominations, and of course, it broke the hope we carried with us. But I believe failure is not when you fail; it’s when you don’t try. And the only thing the whole Homebound team did from the very first day was to just TRY.”

More about Homebound The nominations for the 98th Oscars were announced on Thursday, where Homebound failed to secure a spot in the International Feature Film category. It was shortlisted under the category at the upcoming Oscars alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

Featuring Ishaan and Vishal Jethwa in the lead, Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.