Ishaan Khatter with his mother actor Neliima Azeem.
bollywood

Ishaan Khatter shares pics with mother Neliima Azeem, here's the view from their Uttarakhand homestay

  • Ishaan Khatter shared pictures with his mother Neliima Azeem. The duo is currently in Uttarakhand. See pics here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Actor Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday shared candid pictures with his mother actor Neliima Azeem taking to Instagram. The mother-son duo is currently in a homestay in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarakhand.

In the first picture, Ishaan is seen wearing a red winter hat and a black t-shirt as he lay on a wall and looked at the sky. Neliima is seen wearing a green and blue suit as she poses looking away from the lens.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan tweaked the lyrics of the song Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh from the 1955 movie Shree 420 and captioned his post, "Moon-moon के ना देख @marybuddenestate."

Reacting to the post, actor Dia Mirza commented, "Little piece of heaven on earth! Enjoy the magic of the mountains. Watch birds." His fans also poured love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Neelima mam is literally moon on our livess , love her sm." Another said, "I just love this mom and son." A third commented, "You looking sooo good ishaan." "U both r looking so so so cute," said another.

Recently, Ishaan's brother actor Shahid Kapoor had shared photos with him. He had captioned the post, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo ....." He seemed to be making a reference to the song Yeh Bandhan To Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai from the film Karan Arjun (1995).

Ishaan had commented on the post, "kaun bandar (who is the monkey)", followed by emojis. Ishaan is the son of Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khattar while actor Pankaj Kapur is the father of Shahid.

Also Read: Matthew Goode to play The Godfather producer Robert Evans in Paramount's The Offer series

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He was last seen in A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair and also in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday.

Ishaan has also been roped in for Phone Bhoot also starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Katrina Kaif.

Topics
ishaan khatter neelima azeem mom neelima azeem + 1 more

