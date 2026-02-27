Ismail Darbar reacts to backlash over wife converting after marriage, says son 'stands in pooja, puts tilak on forehead'

Composer Ismail Darbar has addressed his interfaith family in the past. The composer’s second wife, Ayesha, was a Hindu before she married him and converted to Islam. In a recent podcast appearance, Ismail opened up about Ayesha’s life after marriage and addressed criticism of her converting. Ismail Darbar with wife Ayesha and son Imaan.

Ismail Darbar on marriage to Ayesha Ismail Darbar was married to Farzana, with whom he has two sons - Awez and Zaid. While married to Farzana, the composer tied the knot with his second wife, Ayesha, two decades ago. “20 years of my life have been very tough. But I salute Ayesha for bearing it with me. In fact, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so close to my family that he told me that I am saved just because of my wife, and if it was not for her, I would have been finished,” the composer said in an interview with Subhojit Ghosh fir his YouTube channel.

Ismail addressed those trolling him and his wife for her conversion to Islam after their marriage and revealed their son has a Hindu name, too. “After one year of my marriage, my son was born, and Bhansali named him Imaan. And his Hindu name is Maan. When he goes to his maternal grandparents’ home, he’s called Maan there. He also stands in the pooja, puts a tilak on his forehead. I have taught him to respect the religion in which he was born, but also respect all the other religions,” the composer added.

Ismail Darbar had spoken about marrying Ayesha while still married to Farzana. He also clarified that he did not force her to change her religion. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, the composer said that his marriage to Farzana was under strain at the time. He added, “Our differences were at a peak. I had actually moved out and had been living in a different house for two months… I didn’t tell her anything, and I straight away went and got married to Ayesha in Surat.”