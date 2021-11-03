It’s a working Diwali for Rasika Dugal: It is fun to be on set, the unit is also in a festive mood on Diwali day

This festive season is being celebrated with a little more gusto than usual but actor Rasika Dugal will not be joining in the revelries as she will be working during Diwali. However, she has no qualms about it.

The actor, who is currently shooting a web series in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, tells us, “Yes, this will be a working Diwali for me, and I think, it has been the case every year. Last year, of course, that was the only window we had to shoot between the two waves.”

Dugal is looking forward to celebrating the day with the cast and crew of her project and believes “that is nice” too.

The Mirzapur actor says, “It is fun to be on set. The unit is also in a festive mood on Diwali day. Everybody is away from their families, so we are there for each other.”

She is hoping for a day off on Diwali and if that happens, she plans to have a blast with the unit. While she is eager to enjoy the festival in Himachal, where the pandemic situation is under control, she is treading with caution and advises others to follow the same.

“We have to be careful when you are living in a pandemic. It is not like it will go away overnight. You have to exercise precautions according to the situation. Everybody has to be always aware of it. I know it gets a little tedious for people but we must not forget that the pandemic is still here,” she explains.

For now Dugal is making the most of her Himachal stay. “I am going to be here till the end of November and I already have been since October. So it is almost two month schedule. I am going to come back later and shoot another schedule of it,” she ends.