Jackie Shroff shows even grown-up sons need affection as he gives Tiger a beautiful hug, melts fans' hearts

Jackie Shroff recently melted hearts with an adorable video featuring his son, actor Tiger Shroff, leaving fans full of admiration for the father-son duo. On Friday evening, Jackie took to his Instagram account to share the heartwarming clip where Jackie is seen lying on a sofa, hugging Tiger lovingly. Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff share a beautiful relationship.

To make the moment even sweeter, he added the soothing tune 'Ye Tasveer Hai Khwabon Ke Rangon Ki' as the background music.

The touching bond between the two was clearly visible, making fans gush over their close relationship. Along with the video, Jackie shared a simple yet meaningful caption that read, "Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba sans leneka (Hug your own Tigers at least once everyday and take a deep breath). God bless all the kids @tigerjackieshroff."

Winning hearts with a sweet moment

The video was flooded with sweet reacts from other celebrities and fans. A person wrote, “Lucky kid to have such amazing father. Manifesting such a father for next lifetime.” Another commented, “Duniya ki sbse muskil kaam kar liya Tiger bhai ne.” A person also wrote, “Every boy wish for such bonding with his father.”

Actor Babil Khan shared an ‘overwhelmed face emoji’ on the post. Fans offered him hugs in replies, thinking that he was likely missing his late father, Irfan Khan.

What's next for Tiger and Jackie

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jackie and Tiger are gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. (ANI)