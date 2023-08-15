Jacqueliene Fernandez: Working in different industries is enriching and increases visibility

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez might originally hail from Sri Lanka, but being a part of the showbiz, she has experienced diverse cultures and worked in entertainment industries around the globe, and that she calls an “enriching experience”. Besides Hindi projects, Fernandez has done international projects such as British film Definition of Fear (2015), Sri Lankan film According to Matthew (2017), American-Italian film Tell It Like a Woman (2022) and was also seen in Kannada film Vikrant Rona (2022). Jacqueliene Fernandes made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009

“Working in different industries has been really enriching, as it teaches one so much about different cultures and languages as well,” says the actor about these cross-cultural collaborations, and adds, “It also increases the visibility that we bring to our industry and vice versa. It has also been growing the opportunities for those in the industry.”

Stating that she is “really excited” for the work lined up ahead, she adds, “Working with Sonu Sood for Fateh has been such great fun shooting, and then there is another film with Akshay Kumar.”

Fernandez, who has spent close to a decade and a half in the Hindi film industry, reflects on her journey so far, and shares that one message she has learnt is to “never doubt yourself or your initial instinct.”

Besides being an actor, Fernandez is also known for her contribution and efforts towards animal welfare. And she asserts that public figures should use their stature to spread awareness. “I think it’s most important to use our platforms to create awareness and inspire those to contribute to the world in whichever small way possible. I’m passionate about my foundation and also animal rights and feel grateful that I’m able to reach out to so many people for the same,” states the actor, who launched YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness, in 2021.

The actor recently turned 37 and she tells us she was the happiest because she had a “working birthday this year. I usually love to spend my birthday either working or with my family!”