Jacqueline Fernandez wasn't injured despite shooting 'three huge songs' due to 'ice baths', Tiger Shroff reacts

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently had a virtual interaction with popular Canadian Mixed Martial Arts' artist Georges St-Pierre. From fitness to sharing their experiences of doing different exercises, the two spoke about several topics. They even discussed about the benefits of having ice baths.

Sharing her own experience with the practice of ice bath, Jacqueline Fernandez said: "I was shooting for like three huge songs in the span of one month and because I was in rehearsals and shoot, and post shoot back to rehearsals so I was continuously wearing and tearing my body."

"So, I made sure that I would get to an ice bath every single day after that, even though I hated it but like you said, you have to go through the pain and the best thing was in that whole month of just like crazy (routines) learning dance moves and I was doing like pole dancing and what not so just like crazy stuff and I didn't get even one injury."





Despite hating ice baths, Jacqueline followed the practice.

"So I was quite thankful for putting myself through that even though I hated every single minute of it but it really did help me I think with like no injuries, it did make me feel good, it kept me motivated so yeah, ice bath is a good one," she added.

Jacqueline's informative conversation with Georges St-Pierre has left netizens, including actors Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan, impressed.

"Woh whaaaat," Tiger commented. "Wow," Varun wrote.

On the film front, Jacqueline has a plenty of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police and Kick 2.



