Jaideep Ahlawat confirms that he turned down Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. Here's why

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry right now. There were recent reports that the actor was also part of Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. In an interview with The Lallantop, Jaideep has now broken his silence on the casting rumours and revealed that he is not doing the film. (Also read: Jaideep Ahlawat confirms working in King, reveals Shah Rukh Khan stepped in when Siddharth Anand hesitated to cast him) Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on rejecting Ramayana.(PTI)

What Jaideep said

During the interview, when a fan asked him to confirm whether he is part of the film, Jaideep said in response, "Offer hua tha. Par woh timing match nahi ho rahi thi (The role was offered to me, but the timings did not match)."

He went on to add, “Unko ek particular timing chahiye tha kyuki Vibhishan ke saath Ravana ka hona zaroori hain… toh do actors ke dates ke saath match hona tha. I'm sure Ravana ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi (They wanted a particular timing for the two actors who would be playing Vibhishan and Ravana, which did not happen. I am sure the dates of the actor playing Ravana are more important).” KGF star Yash is confirmed to be playing Ravana in the film.

About the upcoming Ramayana film

For the unversed, the upcoming film is one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Last year, fans got an exclusive peek into the transformation of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita as pictures from the set of the film were leaked.

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is set to release in two parts, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part in 2027.