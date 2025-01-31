Menu Explore
Hathi Ram Jaideep Ahlawat on doing conventional romantic movies: ‘Koi lega nahi mujhe’

ANI |
Jan 31, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his desire to work in romantic movies, though he feels that the filmmakers won't see him as an ideal choice for the same.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is known for his powerful performances across several genres, believes he may never be considered for lead roles in traditional Bollywood romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Also Read: Will Jaideep Ahlawat face off against Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man season 3? Here's what we know)

Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hathiram Choudhary in Pataal Lok.
Jaideep Ahlawat plays Hathiram Choudhary in Pataal Lok.

In an interview with ANI, the actor expressed his desire to work in romantic movies, though he feels that the filmmakers won't see him as an ideal choice for the same.

"Koi lega nahi mujhe. Mai toh kar loonga. Mujhe lagta hai aisa ki koi lega nahi. Shayad ho sakta hai mai galat hoo. Hum kar lenge, pehle saamne waale ko believe karna padega. (I can do it, but no one will take me. I just believe it. Maybe I am wrong. I believe that I can do romantic films, but the person in front of me should also believe that)," he said.

For Jaideep, Bollywood is not the only movie industry in which he wishes to succeed. The 44-year-old actor also shared that he is not hesitant to knock on the doors of Hollywood as it will help him connect with a global audience.

"Han han, mujhe chahhiye. Kahin bhi kaam karo, achha kaam chahiye. Mujhe pahuchna hai logon tak. (Yes, I want good work anywhere. I want to reach out to as many people as possible)," he added.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently basking in the success of season 2 of Paatal Lok. W(Ali Khan), Jewel Thief. I did a film with Vipul (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) sir, Hisaab, main aur Shefali (Shah) ma'am, and I did a film with the writer of An Action Hero, Neeraj Yadav, his first directorial film, and other such works." Jaideep will also be seen in The Family Man season 3.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
