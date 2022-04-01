Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani go bling, Ranveer Singh challenges Taapsee to a race at Grazia Millenial Awards. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities walked the red carpet at the Grazia Millennial Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. All from Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh to Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Palak Tiwari and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted posing for paparazzi at the event. Also read: Kiara Advani asks paparazzi why no one is wearing masks: ‘Is corona over?’

Kartik Aryan, who was awarded the Entertainer of the Year award at the event, was seen in a white shirt, white blazer and blue pants. Kiara Advani stole the show in a shimmery blue jumpsuit and won the Millennial Star on the Rise award. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was recently seen in Gehraiyaan opposite Deepika Padukone, won the Popular Choice Award - Most Loved Millennial. Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet in a shimmery silver gown and had her hair tied in a ponytail. She took home the Popular Choice Award - Most Loved Millennial trophy.

Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at the Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Palak Tiwari and Shantanu Mukherjee at Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani, Aahana Kumra and Harnaaz Sandhu at Grazia Millennial Awards. (Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann won the Mould Breaker of the Year award and attended the awards night with his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana. Ayushmann wore a printed blue suit with a bowtie while Aparshakti was in a white suit paired with a tee. Taapsee chose a black attire for the night and was seen having some fun with Ranveer Singh, who stole the spotlight in a bright blue track suit paired with a colourful shirt. Taapsee was handed over the Scene Stealing Performance of the Year award while Ranveer was given the Performer of the Year award. Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu seemed to be in mood to have a race on the red carpet. (Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was also spotted in a blue blazer and pants worn without a shirt. Palak Tiwari of Bijlee fame attended the event in a strapless silver gown with a thigh-high slit. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Mukherjee was also spotted in a black attire. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu won the Global Millennial of the Year award. Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award.

