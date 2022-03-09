Kiara Advani asks paparazzi why no one is wearing masks: ‘Is corona over?’

Actor Kiara Advani attended her sister Ishita's wedding recently and was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Videos from the airport show Kiara speaking with the paparazzi, who asked her to stop for a while for pictures. She, however, noticed something else. (Also read: Kiara Advani is the perfect bridesmaid as she dances with sister Ishita at her pre-wedding festivities. Watch)

While speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara asked how they know when she is going to arrive at the airport. She also asked why they have all stopped wearing masks. “Ho gaya kya (It is the pandemic over?),” she asked them as photographers laughed.

Earlier, videos of Kiara from Ishita's wedding had made their way online. In one video, Kiara and Ishita are seen dancing to the popular The Sky Is Pink song by Memba, For Aisha. They are joined by other members of the party as they all dance on a wooden deck outdoors, against the setting sun. Another video showed them all dancing to a Punjabi song as well.

Kiara had earlier given a better look at her dress with an Instagram Reel. She twirled around in her pink outfit as Kanye West's song Flashing Lights played in the background. “When you’re ready in time to get a reel in,” she captioned her post. Her fans were in awe of her. “Such a cutie," wrote a fan. “You killed me,” commented another.

Kiara had also shared pictures of her sister dressed in her wedding lehenga, getting ready for the ceremony. "Nazar na lage (Let no one's evil eye be on you)," Kiara wrote with the pictures, adding a red heart emoji and tagging her sister in the picture.

Ishita, who got married to Karma Vivan, was dressed in a red Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. Kiara herself wore a yellow lehenga at the wedding.

Kiara had posted about her sister's engagement to Karma Vivan in 2019. Sharing a picture of the couple, she wrote, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma."

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah with boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. Her next release will be Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

