Javed Akhtar says he is ‘happy’ Saif Ali Khan returned from hospital post knife attack: ‘We were all concerned’

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 24, 2025 07:19 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Javed Akhtar has reacted on the incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan where he was attacked in his Bandra residence.

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar on Friday said he is happy that Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has recovered following a knife attack at his residence last week. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan ignores paparazzi question on dad Saif Ali Khan's health after stabbing incident)

Javed Akhtar has reacted to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident in Mumbai.
Javed Akhtar has reacted to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident in Mumbai.

What Javed said

"All of us were extremely concerned. And I'm happy that he has come back from the hospital," Akhtar told PTI on the sideline of the convocation ceremony of filmmaking institute Whistling Wood.

Khan was attacked in his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area during an attempted robbery. He sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent two surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital here.

More details

The 54-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the intruder, identified as Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national who illegally entered India last year and assumed the alias Vijay Das.

Akhtar and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur on Friday attended the Convocation of the Class of 2024 at the Whistling Woods International, the film institute run by filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

The duo were presented with the Maestro Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the art of storytelling, cinema, and culture.

Akhtar said the current generation of budding storytellers are fortunate to have access to film institutions like Whistling Woods.

During his time, everything had to be learned on the job, he added.

"We didn’t have teachers; most of what we picked up came from the sets... We learned as we worked. They are very fortunate to have these institutions to guide them,” he said.

“However, there is a difference between college and the real world. They have gained knowledge, but now they must prove they have the calibre to succeed, which is a challenge in itself. Let’s see how well they rise to it,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

