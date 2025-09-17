Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film starts slow; yet to cross 1 crore two days before release

The two Jollys are coming together in Subhash Kapoor's courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi lock horns. The film, which brings together the two heroes of the popular franchise, is expected to perform well in the Hindi belt, given its legacy and Akshay Kumar's star power. However, the start at the box office has been less than ideal, at least in terms of advance booking collections. Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as lawyers called Jolly.

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report

Advance bookings for Jolly LLB 3 opened on 15 September, four days before it hits the screens this Friday. However, in the two days since, the film has managed to sell just 32,000 tickets, grossing ₹99 lakh in pre-sales for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. This is a rather low figure for a legacy sequel with a solid star cast. Less than two days remain for the film's release, and its advance bookings have yet to cross ₹ 1 crore. The makers would hope that the advance bookings pick up pace as the release date draws nearer.

The one consolation for the makers is that Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom drama-cum-comedy, a genre that does not depend too much on big advance bookings and openings. It is a film that can do well via word of mouth as well. For instance, Jolly LLB 2 also had single-digit advance bookings when it released in 2017. Yet, the film was able to collect ₹13 crore net on its opening day. Buoyed by solid word of mouth, the Akshay Kumar-starrer netted ₹117 crore in India and grossed ₹198 crore worldwide.

All about Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 sees Jagdwishwar 'Jolly' Mishra defend a powerful political figure against a land-grabbing case filed by local villagers. Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi, his rival, represents the complainants. The film also brings back Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao, while adding Gajraj Rao and Seema Biswas to the cast. Jolly LLB releases in theatres on 19 September.