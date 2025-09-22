Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film shows expected dip; brings in 57 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4: Subhash Kapoor’s courtroom comedy film Jolly LLB 3 was released in theatres on 19 September. The film, which starred Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles, received a positive response. According to Sacnilk, it made ₹57.87 crore in India in four days of its release. Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 4: Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar play the film's leads.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection

The trade website reports that Jolly LLB 3 brought in an estimated ₹4.37 crore net in India on Monday, taking its total collection to ₹57.87 crore. The film had an opening of ₹12.5 crore on Friday, and it saw a 20% spike on Saturday, bringing in ₹20 crore. It saw a further 5% spike on Sunday, bringing in ₹21 crore. While the dip on Monday is expected, given that it’s a weekday, the film managed to register an overall 10% occupancy, with numbers growing through the day. It remains to be seen how the film fares in the coming days.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 is the third film in the Jolly LLB series. The first film, released in 2013, starred Arshad as the titular advocate. The second film in the series hit screens in 2017 and saw Akshay as the titular advocate, but playing a different man from Lucknow. The third part sees both Jollys come together to argue a case, with Saurabh reprising his role as Justice Tripathi, who is frustrated with them both. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also star in the film.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “Overall, Jolly LLB 3 may not outshine the first two films, but it keeps the courtroom drama spirit alive with enough laughs and solid performances to make it a worthy addition to the series.” Akshay and Arshad have been praised for their performances in the film.