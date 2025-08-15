Jr NTR fans called ‘clowns’ for lighting flamethrower inside theatre during War 2 screening

Telugu star Jr NTR debuted in Bollywood this Thursday with the Ayan Mukerji action film War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. His fans went overboard while celebrating the milestone, and pictures and videos of it found their way online. One video even shows fans lighting up a flamethrower inside a theatre, creating a fire hazard. (Also Read: Jr NTR fan applies tilak with his own blood on actor’s poster to celebrate War 2 release, internet is shocked) Jr NTR's fans brought a flamethrower to a theatre to celebrate the release of War 2.

Jr NTR fans light up flamethrower inside theatre

A paparazzo account posted a video of Jr NTR fans lighting up a flamethrower inside a theatre on Instagram, writing, “War 2 NTR entry (fire emoji). Fans bring out flame thrower in theatres.” The video shows Jr NTR making his entry and fans cheering and throwing confetti to celebrate it. While some fans held up custom-made posters while cheering near the screen, one fan went overboard and lit up a flamethrower, not paying heed that it’s a fire hazard. The other audience members, too, looked busy recording while this went down.

While some comments under the post had people commenting with fire emojis, others were convinced it was all just ‘PR’ for the film. Some, however, slammed the fans for behaving this way, with one fan commenting, “Jab tak is desh mein saneema hai (As long as cinema exists in this country),” with the implication being that fools will also exist. One called the fans ‘clowns’, writing, “Why are southies act like clowns.” Another questioned, “Ye wahi haina jo Saiyaara public ko chapri bol rhe the na (Weren’t the audience of Saiyaara criticised for behaving like this).”

Since War 2’s release, numerous pictures and videos have shown Jr NTR’s fans bursting crackers, throwing confetti, performing pooja and cheering. However, one fan cut their thumb and applied a tilak on a picture of Jr NTR and was also criticised for going overboard.

About War 2

War 2 is a sequel to the hit 2019 film War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand and starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. For the sequel, Hrithik reprises his role as Kabir, while Jr NTR plays Vikram. According to Sacnilk, War 2 collected ₹52.5 crore net in India on its opening day.