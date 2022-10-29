Juhi Chawla notices new 'stench' in South Mumbai, says ‘it's like we’re living in sewer’

Juhi Chawla and many residents of South Mumbai have expressed their concern over a foul smell in the region since a few days. Juhi took to Twitter on Saturday to ask those around her if they could also smell the stench in air. She said it is like “living in a sewer”. Also read: Juhi Chawla says star kids like Suhana Khan and Varun Dhawan don't take things lightly

Juhi wrote, "Has anyone noticed … there is a STENCH in the air in Mumbai …??? Earlier one could smell this while driving past the khaadis ( almost stagnant polluted water bodies near Worli and Bandra, Mithi river ) now it’s all across South Mumbai … that & a strange chemical polluted air……….day and night ……..it’s like we’re living in a sewer …"

Many agreed with Juhi on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Exactly I was thinking the same. Something is very wrong. The smell is so strong that it doesn't leave the car for a few minutes. I don't know how the people are living in such poor condition.” Another said, “Pls drive past Mulund East early morning… the stench gets worse…” A Twitter user said the smell could be from dirty water. She wrote, “I am in smoky Delhi today. My house AQI levels are ‘Hazardous’. I think the problem you are mentioning is water related and some back-flow of untreated sewerage maybe.”

Juhi is a nature lover and plants tress to celebrate birthdays of family and friends. In June, she filed a petition against the 5G technology in the Delhi High Court, demanding the authorities to certify that its safe. She said in a video, “We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, inform, for flora, fauna... that is all we are asking.”

Juhi recently made her OTT debut with the web show, Hush Hush. It also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. She was earlier seen in Sharmaji Namkeen which had Rishi Kapoor as the lead actor. Paresh Rawal had stepped into his shoes to complete the film after Rishi's death. It released in March this year.

Juhi is married to businessman Jay Mehta. They have two children. Her daughter Jhanvi represented her team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction, alongside partner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

