Kajol and Malaika Arora's hug steals the show at Mumbai event, fans gush about their chemistry. Watch

Malaika Arora and Kajol recently attended a star-studded event in Mumbai and stole the spotlight with a warm and heartfelt hug. The moment sparked a wave of appreciation among fans, who couldn't help but gush over the warmth and love that the two stars exuded for each other. Also read: Kajol makes big revelation about Nysa's Bollywood debut: ‘I think she has made up her mind that she won't…’ Kajol and Malaika attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Malaika and Kajol share a heartfelt hug

In a video that has emerged on social media, Malaika is seen navigating through a crowd before warmly embracing Kajol in a tight hug, with both stars flashing bright smiles for the cameras. Fans love the moment and showering praise on the divas for their camaraderie.

At the outing, Malaika exuded glamour in a strapless floral corset gown adorned with intricate 3D flower embellishments in soft pastel hues. The structured silhouette and delicate detailing added a touch of romance to her red carpet look, while her minimal jewellery and sleek, swept-back hairdo highlighted her complexion.

On the other hand, Kajol looked elegant in a black velvet saree with intricate gold embroidery adorning the borders and blouse. She paired her classic look with bold red lips and a chic updo.

Fans go gaga

The two stars seemed genuinely happy to see each other and radiated warmth and happiness upon seeing each other. Fans couldn't get enough of their affectionate interaction. Comments flooded in, with fans praising the duo, saying "So much grace in one frame" and "Two queens of style and substance”.

“Awww theyyy look soo cuteee together,” one fan shared, with another gushing, “Meeting amazing”.

“Woooow they looks so beautiful and so divine,” shared one fan. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

What’s keeping Kajol, Malaika busy

Kajol will be next seen in the mythological horror film, Maa. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia. The first look of Maa shows Kajol as a fierce mother, trying to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 27.

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently one of the judges on Hip Hop India Season 2 alongside choreographer-director Remo D'Souza. The show went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player.