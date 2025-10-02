Kajol and Rituparna Sengupta apply vermillion on each other during Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami, pose for paparazzi

Kajol met Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Vijayadashami. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Kajol and Rituparna Sengupta pose for paparazzi at Mumbai's Durga Puja pandal.

Kajol and Rituparna Sengupta meet at Mumbai's Durga Puja pandal

In a video, Kajol was seen applying sindoor on Rituparna, following which she repeated the gesture. The duo then smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. For Vijayadashami, Kajol wore a red and white saree and a matching blouse. Rituparna opted for a yellow and red saree.

Kajol spent time in pandal with daughter Nysa, sister Tanishaa

Earlier, in a video, Kajol was seen performing the Vijayadashami rituals with her daughter Nysa Devgn. They also posed for the paparazzi. For the occasion, Nysa wore a saffron suit. Kajol also spent time with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who wore a red saree for the festival. She also caressed and gave her a hug. Tanishaa was also seen touching Kajol's feet.

Kajol has been visiting the pandal daily and has also interacted with several celebrities. She met and posed with Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

On Wednesday, Kajol's husband-actor Ajay Devgn joined her and Nysa at the Durga Puja pandal. For the darshan, Ajay opted for traditional wear. He also posed for pictures with Kajol, Nysa, sister-in-law Tanisha, brother-in-law Ayan, and nephews Danish and Aaman Devgan.

About Kajol's projects

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show premiered on September 25, and fresh episodes are released every Thursday. Kajol is set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

About Durga Puja

Durga Puja is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.