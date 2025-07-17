Kajol compares Saif Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan: 'One has main character energy, other more reserved on set'

Kajol recently opened up about working with both Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim Ali Khan, offering a rare and insightful comparison between the father-son duo. Praising their screen presence, Kajol said that while both have undeniable charisma, their personalities on set reflect two very different styles. Kajol talks about working with Ibrahim Ali Khan in upcoming Sarzameen as compared to Saif Ali Khan.

Kajol talks about Saif and Ibrahim as co-stars

“Camera loves both of them. They both have this X-factor in them,” Kajol said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. “Saif is more of a ‘main character energy’ kind of person. Ibrahim, on the other hand, was much more reserved on set. I think he was trying to stay in character in that moment and be quiet and reserved.”

Kajol and Saif's collaborations

Kajol and Saif have shared the screen in several notable films over the years, showcasing their dynamic chemistry across genres. Their early collaboration began with the 1994 romantic hit Yeh Dillagi, where they starred alongside Akshay Kumar. They reunited in the action drama Bambai Ka Babu (1996), followed by Hameshaa (1997). Decades later, they appeared together again in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

About Sarzameen

Kajol’s comments have added to the growing anticipation around Ibrahim Ali Khan after his not-so-impressive debut with Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor earlier this year. Ibrahim is stepping into the spotlight yet again under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions with Sarzameen, where he is said to be taking on a layered and intense role. The film also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh wrote the story and screenplay. Kayoze Irani directed the film, which will be released on JioHotstar on July 25.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins with Jaideep Ahlawat. He is set to start shooting for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan soon. The film will reunite the actor with Akshay Kumar after 17 years.