Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn’s secrets, talks about his ‘borderline OCD’

In an upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Ajay Devgn’s wife, actor Kajol will be seen revealing that the actor-director has “borderline OCD”.

Kajol said, “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it's because he just can't get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means! Anyway, so... My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you can think of Bear and let me see if he lives up to it.”

In another such message, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said, “Yeh theek nahi kiya boss aapne. Mere ko chhod ke aap Bear ke saath chale gaye! Huh? Ab logon ne itna sara stunt karte hue aapko dekha hai itne saalon se aur wo bhi uss jamane se jab special effects nahi tha. Ek challenge doo? Koi aisi cheez banado jisse aap aur Bear is island se nikal sako. Lekin haan, apni filmon kee tarah yeh bhi ek blockbuster stunt hona chahiye (This is not fair, boss. Why did you ditch me and go with Bear instead? People have watched you performing so many stunts over the years, even at a time when special effects were not available. Now take my challenge - create something that you and Bear can get out of the island. But it should be a blockbuster like our films.). So, all the best.”

Also read: Ajay opens up about father, Veeru's death, says it's ‘tough losing your parents’

Wishing Ajay Devgn luck for his expedition, actor Anil Kapoor also praised Ajay for giving his 100 per cent and wished him all the best. The episode will premiere on October 22 on Discovery Plus.

Before Ajay, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth were also seen joining Bear Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness. Vicky Kaushal will be seen next on the show.