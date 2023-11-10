Kajol says ‘well played’ as Nysa gives her the most sarcastic response on being asked to check her attitude

Kajol is known for her sense of humour and one-liners, which she occasionally shares with her fans as well. On Friday morning, Kajol took to Instagram Stories to share something about her recent conversation with daughter Nysa Devgan. She shared her daughter's response, when she asked her to check her attitude and then hailed her for the same. Also read: Karan Johar recalls fight with Kajol, Kareena Kapoor on Koffee With Karan: 'I said I was never going to speak with her' Kajol and Nysa Devgan had a joint photo shoot earlier this year.

Kajol's Instagram Stories

Kajol's Instagram Stories read, "I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looks at me and said, ‘For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer’. Well played well played!"

Kajol's Instagram Story on Friday.

On Thursday, Kajol had shared her interesting perspective on people, who don't cook. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Not all of us were made to cook. Some of us were only made to have conversations with the person cooking,” and added a few laughing emojis.

Earlier in the day, she had shared a glimpse of a coffee mug with the quote 'Life is not a fairytale. If you lose a shoe at midnight, you are drunk' written on it.

Kajol on Nysa's sense of humour

In a 2017 interview with NDTV, Kajol had said that her daughter is even better than her when it comes to having a sense of humour. She had said, "My daughter has a fantastic sense of humour. Love her sense of humour. She just keeps me in splits most of the time. She is so, so witty. Sometimes she is a little sarcastic and she's so funny."

Kajol's latest work

Kajol will now be seen in Koffee With Karan season 8. She will share the couch with cousin and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. The promo showed the two of them uniting against Karan. It shows Kajol saying 'humble' is not Karan's 'middle name' and Rani promising to expose him.

This year, Kajol was seen in the anthology Lust Stories 2, in which she played a victim of domestic violence. She was also seen in the web show, The Trial, as a lawyer. She has two projects in pipeline, including Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and Sarzameen.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail