Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal extend heartfelt wishes on Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony. Watch

Ram Navami is a pious festival, celebrated by Hindus with immense devotion. On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion. Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Anil Kapoor also shared visuals of Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony from Ayodhya. (Also read: Kangana shares video of '20-year-old Hema Malini' doing Bharatnatyam on stage) Bollywood celebrities hailed the Ram temple Surya Kiran ceremony.

Bollywood celebrities hail Ram Lalla Surya Tilak

Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared a video from inside the Ram Temple. She wrote, “Alokik drishya (supernatural visual)… The rays of the sun grace Ram Lalla's forehead in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir (grand Ram temple) as the Divya Surya Kiran ceremony begins. Jai Shri Ram (Hail Lord Ram)!”

Arjun also tweeted a picture from the ceremony and said, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram, Hail Lord Ram). Woke up in the wee hours in the morning in New York City. To beautiful images from Ayodhya. Wishing everyone a very happy and special Ram Navami 2024. May Lord Rama bless you and your loved ones. Jai Shree Ram.” Anil shared a similar picture of Ram Lalla idol on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Ram Navami (folded hands emoji)”

Kangana Ranaut shared video from Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony.

Anil Kapoor shared Ram Lalla idol's photo.

Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn wish fans on Ram Navami

Anupam Kher wished his Instagram followers on Ram Navami and shared Ram Lalla's idol's photo. He captioned it as, “Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram bless you all. (folded hands and heart-shaped eye emojis)” Ajay Devgn dropped a picture of Lord Ram's bow and arrow to wish everyone on Ram Navami.

For the unversed, Kangana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

