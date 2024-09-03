Kangana Ranaut announces her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: ‘Inspiring hope, courage, and resilience’

Kangana Ranaut has announced her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which is based on a patriotic theme. The actor, who is currently facing challenges in obtaining CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) certification for her political drama Emergency, is now gearing up to star in a new patriotic movie about ‘unsung heroes’. Kangana, along with Adi Sharmaa from Floating Rocks Entertainment and Eunoia Films, shared this update in a joint Instagram post. (Also read: Varun Grover on calls to ban Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency: Censorship is not right) Kangana Ranaut recently announced her new patriotic film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Kangana Ranaut joins Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

In the picture, Kangana can be seen posing with Adi and the team. The post read, “Kangana Ranaut set to headline our maiden venture! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, our first venture as producers Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharmaa under our banners @eunoiafilmsindia and @floatingrocks_ent .Starring the incredibly talented Kangana Ranaut @kanganaranaut our film is directed by the visionary director - writer Manoj Tapadia. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience.”

About Emergency

Kangana's directorial film Emergency was originally set to be released on September 6. However, due to the politically sensitive nature of the film, the Indian censor board has recommended some cuts. It is uncertain when the film will be released now, but Kangana has expressed her determination to release the uncut version of her film in theaters.

The movie tells the story of the 21-month period of Indian Emergency, with Kangana playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, the late actor Satish Kaushik in important roles.

Kangana Ranaut's acting and political career

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Gangster. She later featured in popular Hindi films such as Woh Lamhe, Life… In a Metro, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Tejas. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is currently a Member of Parliament representing her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana will also be seen in a Tamil psychological-thriller with Ra Madhavan directed by Vijay.