Kangana Ranaut criticises Mamata Banerjee for remarks on Ajit Pawar's death: ‘Itni neech baatein…’

She added, “Toh iss samay par itni neech baatein karna… unko thoda sanyam apnana chahiye (So, at a time like this, to make such low brow remarks… she should exercise some restraint).”

“Hum sab bahut shokh mein hain ke itna bada hadsa subha subha hua hai. Aaj Parliament mein sab yeh hi baat kar rahe hain… Sab log helicopter se safar karte hain, hum log bhi iss tarahn se travel karte hain (We are all in deep grief that such a major tragedy occurred early in the morning. Everyone in Parliament was talking about it today… People often travel by helicopter, and we also travel in the same way),” Kangana said.

Kangana reacted to Mamata’s statement when she was questioned about it by the media while exiting Parliament on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee landed in controversy on Wednesday after her remarks on the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar triggered a massive political backlash. Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also slammed her.

On Wednesday, Mamata called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in the plane crash, alleging that all other agencies have been completely compromised.

Expressing grief over Ajit's death in a post on X, she said the incident needs proper investigation. She made further remarks in a public speech and said, “Even political leaders are not safe in this country, let alone common people." A video was shared by news agency PTI where she said, “Two days ago, I came to know that someone from another party had given a statement that Ajit Pawar was willing to leave the BJP (ruling alliance in Maharashtra), and now this has happened today.” Calling for court's supervision for the probe, she added, “We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All (central) agencies have been completely compromised.”

“Today he (was) in the opposition, but tomorrow (read: in future) he was supposed to return to the original course of his party,” she further claimed, referring to plans that the NCP, split by Ajit in 2023, was set to become unite again.

Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed. He was on his way to attend a public rally in Baramati linked to the Zilla Parishad elections.

The aircraft, carrying Ajit Pawar and four others, crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airstrip amid poor visibility. It caught fire on impact and was completely gutted, making visual identification of the bodies impossible. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra’s political circles, marking the end of a long and influential political career. The last rites of Ajit Pawar will be conducted today, with his body being carried in a decorated rath for the "Antim Yatra".