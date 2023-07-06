Kangana Ranaut film was jingoistic and pathetic: Ketan Mehta slams Manikarnika

In a recent interview, filmmaker Ketan Mehta criticised Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019). The director opened up about initially starting a film about the Queen of Jhansi with Kangana Ranaut, and his research work for it. Ketan alleged the final film turned out to be a quite different than what he had initially thought. Also read: After accusing Kangana Ranaut of hijacking his movie, Ketan Mehta says he isn’t curious to watch Manikarnika Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Ketan Mehta and Kangana's film did not work out

In 2015, after the release of his Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Ketan Mehta announced a film on Rani Lakshmi Bai and decided to cast Kangana Ranaut as the Queen of Jhansi. However, things didn't fall into place and Kangana walked out of the project, eventually starring in and co-directing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Now, years after his project was shelved, Ketan Mehta, who is known for films such as Maya Memsaab (1993) and Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) has explained the differences between both versions.

Ketan Mehta on Kangana's film based on Rani Lakshmibai

Ketan said what was finally made was ‘pathetic’. He also called Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi 'jingoistic and nationalistic'.

"It was entirely unfortunate, and heart-breaking. A lot of work had gone into it. What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least. The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals’ obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi became jingoistic and nationalistic," Ketan Mehta told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview.

About Manikarnika The Queen Of Jhansi

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also starred Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni﻿ and Danny Denzongpa. It is a biopic on Rani Lakshmi Bai, (played by Kangana), who led Jhansi's army in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against the East India Company. Ankita played the role of Jhalkari Bai, a warrior in Rani Lakshmi Bai's army, who was also the queen's aide.

Kangana's projects

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor has produceed and directed the movie, apart from playing the lead role of Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

Her other upcoming films include P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 and the action film Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. Tejas will be released on October 20.

