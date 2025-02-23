Kangana Ranaut has a hot take on Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorce; calls Indian marriages better: When they mock us...

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on why relationships fail in the West compared to India. Citing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce as an example, she shared why she believes Indian marriages are better even if they’re ‘mocked’. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut defends Indian family amid Mrs row, Reddit calls her insecure of 'another curly-hair girl' Sanya Malhotra) Kangana Ranaut posted about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce on Instagram.(Instagram - Kangana Ranaut/OnTheJLo and John Russo)

Kangana Ranaut on Ben-JLo

Kangana posted a picture of Ben and JLo on her Instagram stories, tagging it #SundayGossip. She then wrote that despite being ‘perfect’ both the Hollywood actor-filmmaker and singer couldn’t make their marriage work, “Whenever they mock Indian marriages remind them the most intelligent/good looking actor/filmmaker/writer. So called the hottest man on earth Ben Affleck after many children many marriages still looking for that perfect wife. So is Jennifer Lopez. Self made. The richest and one of the greatest pop stars ever. Still looking for that perfect person. These two are so perfect that no one is good enough for them so after many trials and tests children and families fed up every one’s flaws..”

Kangana also pointed out that the couple ‘ran in the opposite direction to save their lives’ despite deciding to be ‘together many times’ and taking ‘double vows’. She also wrote, “They are in their fifties and again divorced and still looking. I have been in the West for a significant amount of time and in big cities they are always looking. For that purpose they have various apps also. They are always looking but never find anyone. Whereas in India we get married to strangers in arranged marriages and go for walks holding hands even at 80. Never look up to Western culture. Our culture is distorted a bit by many factors we must get it right and not look West for inspiration.”

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

Ben and JLo first dated from 2002 to 2004 and called off their engagement without getting married. They reconciled again in 2021 before getting engaged and marrying in 2022. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised on Friday.

Recent work

Kangana starred in Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas in 2023, and Emergency, a biopic on Indira Gandhi, in 2025. She has yet to announce her upcoming projects. Kangana is also the serving MP of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.