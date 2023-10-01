Kangana Ranaut is told to not support ‘nasty’ Vivek Agnihotri, says 'I stand even for those who tried to ruin me'

Kangana Ranaut came to the defence of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri after his new film The Vaccine War struggled at the box office in its opening week. Reacting to her tweet, a Twitter (X) user requested Kangana to not support the filmmaker, calling him 'nasty'. Kangana then reacted by saying that she takes a 'stand for every one'. The actor added that she even stood for people 'who did everything in their capacity to ruin' her. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri considers Alia Bhatt part of his family Kangana Ranaut responded to a tweet about not supporting Vivek Agnihotri.

Kangana Ranaut's tweet supporting Vivek Agnihotri

On Saturday Kangana had responded to a 'nasty, cruel and judgemental' report slamming Vivek Agnihotri and The Vaccine War. The actor had said, “Why do you want to write such nasty things about any film? Does success means only money?? Why do you all humiliate artists like this? Of all the releases The Vaccine War got the best reviews, a well made film in itself is not success? Do all businesses always see profits? Some endeavours bear fruits and some don’t. Why like vultures always looking for corpses? Writing obituaries? Shame on people like you. Someone like you, who sits at home, knows not even F of films, how do you even muster the courage to be so nasty, cruel and judgemental?”

In response a Twitter user, Seetu Mahajan Kohli, whose Twitter bio says she is an architect, and is also followed by Kangana on the microblogging app, tweeted, "Don’t support him my love. Nobody can be more nasty than Vivek Agnihotri. He drunk abused me. He’s far from being an artist. See what he said about Shah Rukh Khan also. He doesn’t need any empathy especially from a straight shooter like you."

Kangana in turn responded to her by writing, "I stand for every one I stood for even those who did everything in their capacity to ruin me, I stand for better future and collective well being."

Kangana did not take any names in her latest tweet, when she spoke about people, who had tried hurting her. But recently, Vivek had mocked modern gurus, who pose for photos with actors such as Kangana. He had also spoken fondly about Alia Bhatt, who is often targeted by Kangana in her social media posts.

Vivek Agnihotri reveals 'Bollywood scam'

In a recent video he posted to Instagram Reels, the filmmaker had spoken on the truth about Bollywood, indirectly referencing the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is now the top Hindi film of all time in India. Vivek asked people to watch his film The Vaccine War instead of falling for so-called hit films.

The Vaccine War theatrically released on 28 September. A fictional retelling of the development of Covaxin during the Covid-19 pandemic in India, The Vaccine War sheds light on the efforts of scientists involved in its creation. The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, among others.

