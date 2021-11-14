Kangana Ranaut questions why Winston Churchill was never ‘tried in independent India’s courts for his crimes’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who stirred up a storm with her controversial comments on India’s freedom struggle, shared a lengthy Instagram post and explained why she stands by what she said. She said that not holding the British accountable for their ‘countless crimes’ in India is disrespectful to our freedom fighters.

Kangana shared a screenshot of an opinion piece published by the BBC and wrote, “This is an article published by the BBC in 2015 that argues that Britain owes no reparation to India. Why and how can white colonists or their sympathisers get away with such nonsense in this day and age?”

“It is because our nation builders did not hold the British accountable for the countless crimes they committed in India, from plundering our country's wealth to ruthlessly killing our freedom fighters to dividing our country into two parts, at the time of independence. After World War II, the British left India at their leisure, with Winston Churchill being hailed as a war hero. He was the same person who was responsible for the Bengal famine; was he ever tried in independent India's courts for his crimes? No,” she wrote.

Kangana then talked about the Radcliffe Line, which is the boundary demarcating India and Pakistan, and the post-Partition violence. “Cyril Radcliffe, an English white man who had never been to India before, was brought to India by the British to draw the line of partition in just 5 weeks. Both the INC and the Muslim League were members of the committee that decided the terms of the partition line drawn by the British, which resulted in the deaths of nearly a million people. Did those who died tragically gain independence? Was the British or the INC, who agreed to the partition line, held responsible for the massacre that occurred after the partition? No,” she said.

The second image shared by Kangana was a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, a year after independence. “There is a letter from our first Prime Minister, Shri Jawahar Lal Nehru, dated 28th April 1948, to the British Monarch, requesting British approval for the appointment of the then-Governor of West Bengal as the Governor-General of India. The letter can be found in the second image of my post. If such a letter exists, do you believe the INC attempted to hold the British accountable for their crimes? If so, please explain how my statement is incorrect!” she said.

“Did the freedom fighters who gave their lives for an independent India know that the British and our nation-builders would divide undivided India into two parts, resulting in the massacre of one million people? I’d like to conclude by saying that if we don't hold the British accountable for the numerous crimes committed in India, we are still disrespecting our freedom fighters. Jai Hind,” her letter concluded.

Kangana is at the centre of a controversy after she said that India’s independence in 1947 was ‘bheekh (handout)’ and that the country got real freedom when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Several politicians have criticised her comments, with some demanding that her Padma Shri be withdrawn.