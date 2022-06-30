Kangana Ranaut recalls when Rekha said if she had a daughter, she'd be like her: 'Greatest compliment ever'

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to an old statement that Rekha made about her. In 2019, during an event in Mumbai, Rekha gushed about Kangana and said that if she ever had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana. Reacting to the old statement, Kangana called it the ‘greatest compliment’ that she had ever received. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut thanks 'best action hero' Vidyut Jammwal for praising Dhaakad

In 2019, during the Marathi Gaurav event in Mumbai, Kangana presented a special award to Rekha. Kangana even wore a saree that was gifted to her by Rekha. While accepting the award, Rekha was all praises for Kangana, and said that the actor was one person she loves and adores the most. Rekha also said, “If I had a daughter she would have been like Kangana.” Recently, a fan account shared Rekha's old statement on Instagram. Kangana reshared it on Instagram Stories and called it the ‘greatest compliement ever’.

Kangana Ranaut on Rekha's statement about her.

Rekha has appeared in several hit films over the years, some of her best works are Gulzar’s Ijaazat (1987), Shashi Kapoor’s Utsav (1985), Muzaffar Ali’s Umrao Jaan (1980) and Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Khubsoorat (1979). Her last film as a lead actor was Super Nani, which released in 2014.

Kangana made acting debut in 2006 with the film Gangster. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film proved to be a hit and Kangana won the Filmfare Award for best female debut that year. After Gangster, Kangana appeared in films such as Woh Lamhe, and Life In a Metro, among others, before landing Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, for which she won her first National Film Award for best female actor in supporting role in 2008.

She will be seen next in her upcoming film Tejas, in which she portrays the role of an Indian Airforce officer. The film will release later in 2022. She will also be seen in Emergency, which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita in the pipeline.



